Weekend crime: 2nd suspect in officer shooting arrested; deadly 9th Street gunfire

Almost two months after Stockton police arrested a 20-year-old accused of opening gunfire on a police sergeant, another young person suspected in the attack is in jail, officials said.

Brandon Rogers, 19, was arrested on Sept. 21 in Stockton, according to a police department statement Saturday. Officers didn't say what time or where they found Rogers.

Rogers is the second person to be arrested in the case. Sunthawon Savon, 20, was arrested Aug. 2 following a more than 15-hour police lockdown of the neighborhood near El Dorado Street and March Lane where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Savon and others opened fire at the sergeant around 3 a.m. that day after he caught them attempting to flee in a Lexus they had allegedly just stolen from an older man, police claim. Savon was charged on Aug. 4 with attempted murder of a police officer, carjacking and multiple other charges.

No charges appear to have been filed against Rogers yet, an online court records search showed Monday afternoon.

The police department has released few additional details of the shooting in the wake of Rogers' arrest.

Police haven't said how many people total they believe were involved in the carjacking and the shooting, and won't comment on Rogers' suspected role, officer David Scott said Monday.

The department also wouldn't specify whether Rogers is among the three people captured on security footage fleeing the scene. It's unknown how long they've been tracking Rogers or how they identified him as a suspect.

Noon homicide

The same day as Rogers' arrest, officers were also busy in south Stockton. A 40-year-old man was shot to death near the Sierra Vista housing community, police said.

Just before noon, officers rushed to the intersection of Ninth and Anne streets, east of Airport Way.

They found the man, whom officials haven't identified publicly, in a car just south of the intersection, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Scott.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene, Scott said.

A tan SUV was seen speeding away after the shooting, he said. The police officer shared no further information about suspects, leads or motives in the case.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record athttps://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow

This article originally appeared on The Record: Teen arrested after sergeant shot; one dead in south Stockton gunfire