Weekend Criminal Justice Roundup December 09, 2023
Diddy Responds to Shocking New Allegations in Teen Gang Rape Lawsuit
Sean “Diddy” Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault and rape.
Diddy’s legal issues may have quieted down after he settled in the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit from Cassie, but now it appears they’ve just expanded thanks to a new gang rape lawsuit filed on Wednesday. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Woman Tries to Torch MLK's Birth Home
Birthplace of Martin Luther King in Sweet Auburn quarter in Atlanta Georgia USA
A woman was arrested for attempting to burn down the birth home of legendary civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta police were called to the scene on the evening of December 7 after a group of out of towners spotted the suspect and held her until local authorities arrived. - Angela Johnson Read More
The Biggest Factor in the Death of Elijah McClain Revealed
Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, left, and Peter Cichuniec, right, at an arraignment in the Adams County district court at the Adams County Justice Center January 20, 2023.
As the trial for two paramedics charged in the death of Elijah McClain continues, the latest testimony comes from the man who determined his cause of death. - Kalyn Womack Read More
