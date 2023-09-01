This weekend, Dover girl will have lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude's

DOVER ‒ For the third year in a row, Ziola Goodall, the daughter of Ryan and Kristin Goodall of Dover, will be running a lemonade stand to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

The stand will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1106 E. Front St., Dover.

"Ziola works extremely hard not only this week, but year-round to get the word out," her father said. "She is especially impressed, and reminds us that without her community, friends and family, there would be no lemonade stand. The Goodall family appreciates the support shown not only by the community members, but local fire and EMS that have made the last two years a huge success."

This year the Goodalls have teamed up directly with St. Jude's. This allows Ziola and family to not only provide a great glass of lemonade and treats, but they will also have St. Jude's themed giveaways.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dover lemonade stand will raise money for St. Jude's Research Hospital