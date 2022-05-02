Weekend drug arrest assisted by police service dog after woman falls asleep in car: Police

Items Watertown police say they found during a Sunday drug arrest.

Watertown's police service dog assisted with a drug arrest during the weekend.

Amanda Quinn, 38, of Sioux Falls, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine, according to news release from the Watertown Police Department.

Just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon, police responded to the 1200 block of 29th Street Southeast for a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle. Officers found Quinn behind the wheel of a 2012 Lincoln MKX, according to the release. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Quinn was awoken and evaluated by Watertown Fire Rescue, and police deployed their service dog, Sadie. Sadie detected drugs in the vehicle, and officers then found marijuana, cocaine, marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia and nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Quinn was arrested at 2:41 p.m. and taken to the Codington County Detention Center, per the release. Bond was set at $2,000 cash.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, call Serenity Hills at 605-884-0650 or the Human Service Agency at 605-886-0123.

