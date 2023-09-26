Weekend event causes traffic, fires, shooting

Sep. 26—Walker County Sheriff's Office was busy over the weekend responding to numerous traffic complaint in the area of Roberts Road and FM 2550.

The calls to authorities began at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to Walker County Sheriff Deputy Marlene Wells. The event referred to as "Real Deal" was reportedly a family-reunion type trail ride.

Deputy Wells reported that during the course of dealing with traffic control, deputies were dispatched to a fire of a vehicle and RV, where several acres caught fire before it was put out. The cause of fire is under investigation by the fire department.

"As law enforcement continued to deal with traffic issues, later that evening deputies were dispatched to two victims shot on the property," Deputy Wells said. "The two victims were treated and transported by EMS. At this time this is an ongoing investigation."

Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank all first responders that assisted, including the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Medical Services, Crabbs Prairie Fire Department, Texas Forest Service, and as well as the public assistance.

Contact Brenda Poe at editor@itemonline.com