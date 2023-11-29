Weekend events in St. Augustine

America's oldest city is chock-full of weekend events including its Nights of Lights. Here's a sampling of some:

Friday, December 1

Castillo By Candlelight - Enemy at the Gates: Evening Living History Tours of Castillo de San Marcos

Enemy at the Gates Live Tours at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

Visitors will experience St. Augustine’s brush with destiny while under British siege as cannons fired at the British on Anastasia Island before the Spanish counterattack.

Click here for ticketing information. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The St. Augustine Amateur Golf Tournament

St. Augustine Amateur

The St. Augustine Amateur will be held the St. Johns Golf Club Friday, Dec. 1, to Sunday, Dec. 3.

Recognized as a World Amateur Golf Rankings event, the annual tournament features an 80-player field of internationally accomplished collegiate, junior, and mid-amateur players between the ages of 13-44. The tournament includes male amateur golfers who have either met an exemption, applied and who have been accepted or advanced through the local qualifier. The 80-player field includes 43 current NCAA Division I college golfers, four from NCAA Division II schools and eight nationally ranked junior golfers.

Symbolic of St. Augustine’s notable history, the winner will receive the Conquistador Helmet Trophy. Morning tee times from both nines begin at 8:30 a.m.

Net proceeds will benefit First Tee–North Florida, a local youth development organization.

Art Galleries of St. Augustine & First Friday Art Walk

St. Augustine’s art galleries, museums and art-related businesses will showcase a variety of art mediums during the St. Augustine's Art Association’s First Friday Art Walk. Local galleries will be open from 5-9 p.m., highlighting collections from local, regional, national, and international artists.

The monthly event has cultivated St. Augustine as an Art Destination. Click here to follow self-guided tours on the map.

A Classic Theatre - Silent Sky

Silent Sky

A Classic Theatre brings Lauren Gunderson’s play Silent Sky to the St. Johns Council Cultural Center Waterworks. Based on true events, Henrietta Swan Leavitt leaves Wisconsin to work as an astronomer at the Harvard Observatory. Once in Cambridge however, the Radcliffe College graduate learns that her role will be limited to a desk. The story blends the world of science and history with family, love and the passion of woman as she makes here way through a society determined to keep women in their place.

Performances begin on Friday, Dec. 1 and run through Sunday, Dec. 10. Click here for information.

Saturday, December 2

Betty Griffin Center’s Annual Pickleball for Peace round-robin competition will be held at Veterans Park. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Games begin at 9 a.m.

Registration is $45 per player. The event is open to all skill levels ages 16 and older. Click here for more information.

“Prizes and trophies will be awarded and no partner is needed,” said Kenlie Kubart, the center’s Development Director. “Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, it’s a great opportunity to support a great cause while having a blast on the court, and serve, dink, and score for peace during the holiday season.”

22nd Annual Reindeer Run

Reindeer Run

Hosted by Ancient City Road Runners, the free, one-mile fun run kicks off at 8:55 a.m. at Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum and finishes on Cordova Street near MoJo’s BBQ. Race-day registration is required. Click here for more information.

St. Augustine's 66th Annual Christmas Parade

The annual event begins at 9 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady de La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios and ends at the downtown Visitors Information Center. Floats, marching bands, antique cars, horse carriages and Santa will join the procession.

Surf Illumination

The City of St. Augustine Beach 22nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival and Bazaar will take place at the St. Augustine Beach Pier Park from 4–8:30 p.m. Sponsored by The St. Augustine Beach Civic Association and The City of St Augustine Beach, the event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, The Ancient City Sirens Lady Krewe and their Pirate Ship along with DJ Dan and Jim Stafford and Music & Art by the Sea.

Vilano Holiday Village – Tree Lighting Celebration

The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. at the Vilano Beach Pier Roundabout. The evening includes an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus and live music by Rick’s Band. The event is sponsored by Vilano Beach Main Street, the St. John’s County Tourist Development Council and the St John’s Cultural Council.

The Colonial Night Watch

The Night Watch replication begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, follows through the City Gates and proceeds on St. George Street to the Governor's House Cultural Center and Museum at the Plaza de la Constitución. There, the militia will proclaim a Volley of Joy before singing Christmas carols. The free event is open to the public.

Schedule at the Castillo on Saturday, Dec. 2.

10:15 a.m. Authentic style military weapons inspection of the troops.11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., Musket and field artillery demonstrations on the lawn at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

Living History Interpretations

Living history interpreters - Spanish, French, British, and Native American Living – will portray St. Augustine’s history between 1739 and 1784, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Oldest House Museum. Military and Native American arts, culture, and lifestyles will also be on display at the complex located at 271 Charlotte Street.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Weekend events in St. Augustine