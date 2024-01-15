Weekend events in Triangle celebrate life and legacy of MLK Jr.
"May his memory inspire us to do something for somebody."
"May his memory inspire us to do something for somebody."
The Emmy-award-winning actress is all about making subtle statements with her lip color.
Grab the beloved NuFace Wrinkle Smoothing Device at Nordstrom, which "really works," says the Emmy nominee.
These gizmos might come in handy a lot this winter.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
Let's be honest, you've not been doing enough to support your dog's musical career up until this point, have you.
Every few years, a new startup takes a stab at automatic pill dispensers to help with drug adherence and to prevent people from accidentally dosing more than they should. Makes sense: For many of us, as we get older, more and more medicines join the lineup that keeps us ticking along. Unfortunately, memories get fuzzy, and forgetting to take -- or doubling up -- medicines can have disastrous consequences.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
'It has transformed my sleeping experience,' says one of many fans.
Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
One creator is sharing a concept known as the "90 Day Dinner" in hopes of combating loneliness and isolation.
Mullen shows the high-performance version of the Five electric crossover, the Five RS at CES 2024. It has a claimed 1,000 hp and a two-speed transmission.
John Deere's autonomous tractor technology will be a game-charger for farmers, and it's already in beta testing.
, the stock media company, announced a new service this week at CES 2024 that leverages AI models trained on Getty's iStock stock photography and video libraries to generate new licensable images and artwork. Called Generative AI by iStock, the service, powered in part by tech from Nvidia, has been designed to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements, Getty claims. "Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the data set and could end up in their work," Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer, said in a press release.
New year, new Dieux! And for just $25.
Withings' latest health device is a multi-use wireless thermometer that'll check your heart health and even listen to your chest.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.