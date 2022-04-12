After a weekend of fatal shootings in Columbus, a fourth person has died

A fourth person shot during a spate of weekend gun violence in Columbus died Monday, authorities said.

The victim, David Brown, 43, was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of an apartment in the 700 block of Fort Benning Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Brown died Monday afternoon at Piedmont Columbus Regional, the coroner said.

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting.

Brown’s death adds to the death toll from weekend shootings that included a double homicide at another location on Fort Benning Road, and a 12-year-old child who was accidentally shot on Norris Road.

Other deaths

In the double homicide, two 19-year-olds were killed after officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road, police said.

Na’kevius Petty was pronounced dead that night from multiple gunshot wounds at Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital, said Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The second victim, Marque Humber, also was pronounced dead at the hospital. Humber was active-duty military, and both men died just shy of their 20th birthdays. the coroner said.

Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or thill@columbusga.org.

A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself with his mother’s gun Sunday evening in the 2700 block of Norris Road, Bryan said.