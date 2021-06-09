Weekend fire inside Seventh Street bar deemed arson

Jun. 9—Joplin police are investigating a fire that broke out early Friday morning inside the Rumors Lounge bar as a case of arson.

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a 4:17 a.m. call from a passerby who spotted flames showing out a back door of the bar at 1825 W. Seventh St.

Interim fire Chief Mark Cannon declined to discuss the extent of damage to the property while the incident remains under investigation. The bar was closed at the time and no one was injured in the fire, he said.

Police Capt. Will Davis acknowledged that the fire was being investigated as a case of arson due to evidence that a door had been forced open and that there were multiple points of origin for the fire.