Weekend forecast calls for cold temperatures and sunny skies before a warm week

Cold temperatures are in the forecast this weekend in northern New Jersey before warm weather comes into the area for the last week of February.

In the Paramus area on Saturday, temperatures will reach a high of near 41 degrees during the day and then temperatures will plummet to around 20 degrees at night, according to National Weather Service.

Wind will be on the stronger side during the day, potentially reaching up to 21 miles per hour with north winds coming in at 9 to 11 mph. North wind rates will remain at the same rate in the evening, and wind chills will have values between 15 and 20.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Sunday will see a fairly similar forecast. Sunny skies with a high 41 degrees will reach in the afternoon before a low of around 28 degrees will occur in the evening.

Beginning Monday, temperatures are expected to top 50 degrees for several days.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Weekend forecast calls for cold temperatures and sunny skies