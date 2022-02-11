Weekend forecasts has unseasonably warm weather in the west & a blizzard watch in the northeast

Axios

Forget rat exterminators and expensive traps, says rodent expert Bobby Corrigan. His silver bullet for deterring rats involves some discipline and bleach.The big picture: Rats usually don't return to places where they can't find food. The trick is to keep alleyways, sidewalks, and homes clear of food scraps and messy garbage cans.It's a simple rule-of-thumb to follow when you have a rat problem, according to Corrigan, who