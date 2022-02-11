Weekend forecasts has unseasonably warm weather in the west & a blizzard watch in the northeast
Some places will see blizzard watches and winds up to 50 miles-per-hour, but one part of the nation will see summery temperatures. Meteorologist Mary Lee from our San Francisco station KPIX joined CBS News anchors Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller with the national weather forecast for this Super Bowl weekend.