Weekend fun in the great outdoors

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — This weekend, skiers and snowshoers can enjoy the outdoors and learn more about the Little Traverse Conservancy at two events.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the conservancy’s William B. Derby Nature Preserve will host a lantern hike in partnership with the Les Cheneaux Snowsfest and Woods & Waters.

The hike will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and there is no registration required to attend.

While a lack of ice and snow has forced the Snowsfest to cancel some events, the festival schedule from Feb. 7-12 still includes a library book sale at the Les Cheneaux Community Library, the Snowsfest Pub Shuffle, the blessing and burning of the snowman, and more.

For more information, visit lescheneaux.net/snowsfest.

Skiers enjoy a sunny day at The Highlands at Harbor Springs on Jan. 21, 2024.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, The Highlands at Harbor Springs will be hosting its Ski Today for a Better Tomorrow promotion.

According to The Highlands, all proceeds from lift tickets on Sunday will support the Little Traverse Conservancy and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

The day also supports the goals of Boyne Resort's ForeverProject, which aims to reduce the environmental impact at every level of resort operations at Boyne properties. Part of the ForeverProject calls for achieving net zero emissions by 2030 and increasing diversion of waste from landfills, among other initiatives.

For more information, visit highlandsharborsprings.com/events/ski-today-for-a-better-tomorrow.

