This weekend: Holly days, trains and parades!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this weekend, Dec. 8-10.

Make sure to check out our Holiday Guide to find even more festive fun, below.

WAVY.com Holiday Guide

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Hampton Holly Days

The Hampton Holly Days Holiday Series events are here! Celebrate the season in Hampton.

Parade: At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, the holiday parade is back. It will take place along Settlers Landing and Downtown Hampton streets.

Lighting Party : from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, join this illumination celebration in Downtown Hampton on Queen’s Way. With live entertainment, snow shows, a video wall and strolling holiday characters it will be a full night of holiday fun! Dave Keiselman Quartet will perform at 5 p.m. and the H.M. Johnson band will perform at 7:45 p.m.

Market Days: From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 enjoy a holiday market in Downtown Hampton. It will have live music, free gift wrapping, giveaways, kids activities and more holiday treats.

For more information about the events this weekend and during the holiday season, click here.

Hampton Holiday Fine Arts Bazaar

It’s the 3rd annual event Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10. Visit the Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center, 4205 Victoria Blvd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature works from regional artists. Shop for holiday gifts, support local artists and find unique, handmade goods.

Hampton Roads Philharmonic Winter Concert

Listen to your favorite holiday tunes and winter classics Sunday, Dec. 10 at the American Theatre. The Hampton Roads Philharmonic will play at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy the festive program with classical works, film music and even some guest appearances! Click here to purchase tickets.

Newport News

NlightN: ARTech Lights

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, enjoy the ARTech Lights Special Event. It will take place at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. All ages are welcome to a festive winter event with holiday-themed games, a silent disco, photo booth, holiday treats and more. There will be children’s activities, strolling entertainers and toy giveaways.

Through Jan. 1, 2024 the light show, ARTech Lights at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will take place every half hour from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy seasonal decorations, instagrammable moments and light installations.

NlightN events, Celebration in Light and Lights at the Fountain will also continue throughout the holiday season. Click here for more information.

Newport News NlightN Holiday Event Series

Holiday Frost salutes 50 Years of Hip Hop

From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, get into the holiday spirit with an event celebrating hip hop at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. The annual event for youth and families is free, but reservations are encouraged. Click here to sign up.

Norfolk

Holiday light displays open this season:

Christmas at the MacArthur Memorial

On Saturday, Dec. 9, visit the MacArthur Memorial Museum, 198 Bank St, to have a festive day of holiday cheer! There will be free family activities, Toys for Tots drive and visits with Santa. Take a look at WWII Recipe Cards, make origami cranes and create holiday cards for the Cards for Veterans Program. They will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots box.

Visit with Santa at the event from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free, but you must register. Click here to sign up. Guests should bring their own camera or mobile device to take photos.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm

Starting Thursday, Dec. 7 the exhibition at the Chrysler Museum of Art will be open to the public. Take a look at McCartney’s private archives and photos from November 1963 to February 1964. More than 250 photos were selected. They were taken on McCartney’s Pentax camera as the Beatles gained global success. Visit the exhibit through April 7. Admission to the Chrysler Museum of Art is free.

Paul McCartney photos make US debut at Chrysler Museum of Art

Suffolk

Suffolk Holiday Parade 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 9 Suffolk Parks and Recreation present the annual Holiday Parade. It begins at 7 p.m. Get there early to find the best spot to watch the parade units go by. See the floats, equestrian units, marching bands and festive vehicles. The route will be down West Washington St and up on North Main Street towards Finney Avenue. The theme of this year’s parade is “Winter Wonderland.” Find out more parking and traffic information here.

Suffolk holiday parade returns downtown on Dec. 9

Virginia Beach

COLLECTORS BAZAAR: A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

From 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, visit the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art at the Oceanfront for a free evening event. According to the event, it is a “celebration of all things collectible!” The night will feature art, shopping, music, drinks and collectibles. The event is free and open to the public. Register at the link here.

Tidewater Big Train Operators 2023 Annual Holiday Train Display

The Annual Holiday Train Display is back. Visit Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Rd. to check it out! Here is the weekend schedule, below.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make sure to bring your letters to mail to Santa! He might even stop by the event. The event is free and open to the public. It will continue through Dec. 9. Find the full schedule and more information here.

Jazz in the Hangar Holiday Concert

On Sunday, Dec. 10 visit the Military Aviation Museum for the holiday concert featuring the Grace Street Seven Quarter. The Museum says, “Let a mixture of Swing and Standards take you back in time”. The concert begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are required. Click here to reserve your spot.

