Weekend homicide under investigation

Jul. 5—Local authorities have confirmed they are investigating a homicide that occurred over the holiday weekend.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies responded to reports of shots fired Sunday evening in the area of Etta Bend.

"It came in as a shooting. A woman said a man shot and killed another man. We responded and secured the scene and found out everyone involved is Native, and I advised them to call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service," said Chennault.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is working alongside the CNMS and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the homicide.

"At this point in time, there is no threat to public safety. Since this is an ongoing federal investigation, we will not be disclosing additional details, but more information may be shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma at a later date," the FBI said in a statement.

In the wake of the 2020 McGirt ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, all cases involving Natives accused of committing crimes against either other Natives or non-Natives are referred to tribal agencies on their respective reservations. In the wake of another Court ruling last week, the state may prosecute cases wherein a non-Native is accused of committing a crime against a Native on the reservation.

Specific information about crimes falling under the jurisdiction of tribal or federal governments — including gender and name of both suspect and victim — are not generally a matter of public record unless charges are filed.