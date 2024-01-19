Your Weekend: Jan. 19

Jan. 19—This weekend is not expected to be quite as frigid as earlier in the week but still cold. Friday's high of 22 degrees will be windy with on and off morning snow showers. Chance of snow is 50%.

Saturday will be very cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high of only 15 and a low of 1 degree. Sunday will be sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High will be 21 degrees with a low of 15 on Sunday night.

'Arsenic and Old Lace' showings

This weekend the Alley Theatre will bring Joseph Kesselring's "Arsenic and Old Lace" to the stage at Alley Theatre (Central Christian Church), 923 Jackson St., Anderson. Performance times will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19 and 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Director is Kevin Weston. Scott McFadden and Sam Lynch play Teddy Brewster and Mortimer Brewster, respectively.

Mountain oysters Saturday at legion

The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, will be serving up mountain oyster dinners on Saturday morning beginning at 11 a.m. until they run out.

The Sons of American Legion run this event every third Saturday of the month through March. The public is welcome. The legion is a non-smoking venue so those under 21 are permitted.

Nacho Corn-flict set for Saturday

Cornfed Roller Derby is hosting Nacho Corn-flict, an all-day, open gender scrimmage-a-thon on National Cheese Lovers Day, on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Memorial Building, 1210 Wheeling Ave., Muncie.

Skaters will be divided into four mixed level teams. Cost to participate is $40 per skater. Scrimmage open to spectators for a $10 suggested donation at the door.

Holiday gathering of the Bearded Family

The Tri-County Beard & Mustache Society will host "Bearded Regiftsmas" on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St., Lapel.

Bring a side dish and/or dessert to share. Bring a gift for the White Elephant exchange (new, $10-$15).