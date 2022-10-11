Weekend kidnapping, shooting results in one death

Oct. 10—The Logansport Police Department responded to a call about a kidnapping and shooting that killed one person around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Logansport Police Department Detective Brad Miller said a Logansport man kidnapped a 31-year-old Logansport woman, who was a work acquaintance, by gunpoint from her place of employment.

The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, restrained the woman before taking her to a remote wooded area around the 1800 block of 18th Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that Allen had shot himself and taken his own life. The woman he kidnapped was physically uninjured.

Miller said it is possible that Allen kidnapped the woman because he was infatuated with her. The woman was returned to her home to recover.

"Physically she's uninjured, but obviously she's traumatized," Miller said. "It could have been a lot worse. It's not good, but it could have been worse."

Police ask that people respect the woman's privacy while she recovers from the ordeal.