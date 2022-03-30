Weekend of light lock-ups

Mar. 30—Bookings were a bit slower over the weekend, with even high-volume jail houses seeing single-digit influxes.

Bookings at Rowan, Boyd County and Big Sandy were down compared to a typical weekend — most involved bench warrants.

Anyone named in the weekend jailed should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Arthur R. James, 50, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a possession of a firearm by a convicted charge.

—Regina L. Childers, 43, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting charge, a bench warrant out of Carter County and a fugitive warrant out of Ohio.

—Robin A. Ingram, 34, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants out of Carter County.

—Cody D. Revis, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a third-degree burglary charge.

—Evin B. McConnell, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.

—Jacona S. Wiggins, 49, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, as well as a bench warrant.

—Shelley L. Miller, 34, of Ashland, was booked on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and two bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional

—Jennifer R. Howard, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Friday by the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office on two counts of contempt of court.

—Larry G. Johnson, 72, of Inez, was booked Friday by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on a sole count of second-degree criminal trespassing.

—Robert E. Salyer, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday by the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office on charges of menacing, second-degree fleeing on foot, first-degree criminal trespassing and multiple traffic violations.

—Curtis R. Bowen, 34, of Inez, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on a two bench warrants.

—Deanna King, 57, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday by the Paintsville Police Department on a bench warrant.

—Phillip C. Parsons II, 26, of Staffordsville, was booked Sunday by the Paintsville Police Department on a charge of theft between $500 and $1,000 in value.

Carter County

—Ramon D. Alston, 41, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Heather D. Williamson, 41, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Steven Mandrell, 44, of Indianapolis, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Aaron Dement, 43, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Eudell D. Dickerson, 46, of Naoma, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Roger Drake, 33, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Danny Merriweather, 34, of Toledo, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Robert D. Sturgill, 33, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, failure to pay court costs and traffic violations.

—Stephanie Binion, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Steven Middleton, 47, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs and seven bench warrants in traffic cases.

Greenup County

—Ted A. Mills Jr., 47, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Jennifer P. Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.

Rowan County

—David Hedges, 32, of Paris, was booked Friday on a 2020 indictment warrant for first-degree manslaughter and a 2019 indictment warrant for simple possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

—Justin Cogar, 33, of Morehead, was booked Friday on multiple indictment warrants dating back to 2018, primarily pertaining to narcotics violations.

—Shain Bostic, 28, of Campbellsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Jayla Crouch, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on an out of jurisdiction warrant.

—Phillip A. Stamper, 62, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on a 2021 traffic ticket that included a second-offense DUI and a 2019 traffic ticket.

—Jada N. Rogers, 19, of Richmond, was booked Sunday to serve a weekend sentence.

