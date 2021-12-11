Weekend long jail stays with no bail hearing violate the Constitution

Spending even one day in jail has serious impacts on a person’s life; it is destabilizing in ways that endure for years.

Pretrial incarceration makes people miss work, causing them to possibly lose their jobs, and the jailing of a parent jeopardizes the health and safety of their children.

These serious repercussions are why caging someone who is awaiting trial and presumed innocent is supposed to be a rare and difficult thing to accomplish according to the United States Constitution.

Premal Dharia is executive director of the Institute to End Mass Incarceration at Harvard Law School

Alarmingly, being jailed for several days before being able to see a judge has become routine practice in Illinois’ second largest court system.

Every week, the Winnebago County criminal court system violates the Fourth Amendment rights of people arrested and accused of felonies on Fridays by forcing them to spend two to three days in jail before having a bail hearing on Monday.

This unnecessary delay has disastrous consequences for people — and Black Lives Matter activists arrested in Rockford during last summer’s protests filed a class action lawsuit to put an end to it.

Earlier this month, the Federal Court of Appeals heard oral arguments challenging a lower court's decision to dismiss that lawsuit.

Ironically, the failure to provide timely bail hearings and release decisions for people arrested late in the week (or on weekends before a Monday holiday) also undermines the court’s own stated goals.

Studies have shown that people jailed for as little as 48 hours are more likely to be rearrested in the future and more likely to miss court than people released within 24 hours of arrest.

This makes sense when we acknowledge that jail destabilizes people’s lives and makes it harder, rather than easier, for them to live healthy, secure lives.

Perhaps most ironically of all, nearly all of the named plaintiffs in this lawsuit were released on personal recognizance bonds once they saw a judge—but only after they had spent more than two days in the Winnebago County Jail.

In other words, a judge concluded there was no reason for them to be detained in jail, but only after they had lost their freedom for multiple days.

These delayed bail decisions traumatized young people, achieved no community safety benefit and cost the county unnecessary money.

Before someone’s pretrial freedom can be taken away, a court must make a finding that doing so is necessary to protect community safety or to ensure a person’s appearance in court: this is a bail hearing.

The Supreme Court has ruled that arrested people must be brought before a judge within 48 hours so that the judge can determine whether there is probable cause to continue detaining them. This practice is in place to ensure that a person’s Fourth Amendment rights are not violated.

Probable cause, however, is a very low standard: the same standard used to determine whether police have the authority to arrest someone in the first place.

At present, Winnebago County conducts probable cause hearings — without the accused person even present — within 48 hours of arrest, but denies people access to actual bail hearings at which the much higher standard would have to be met, and at which people could seek their own release.

The current process provides incredibly minimal review before removing people from their homes for days. By failing to hold bail hearings for people facing felony charges on weekends, the 17th Judicial Circuit Court is disregarding the presumption of innocence and arbitrarily undermining the constitutional right to liberty.

Colorado recently guaranteed bail hearings for arrested people within 48 hours. As did Nevada. It is time for Winnebago County to end its own arbitrary denial of freedom for accused people by granting everyone arrested a bail hearing within 48 hours of arrest.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Weekend long jail stays with no bail hearing violate the Constitution