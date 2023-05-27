This weekend marks 5-year anniversary of Dearborn Co. murder

May 27—VERSAILLES — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Versailles District continue to investigate the Memorial weekend 2018 murder that occurred on Highridge Court near Lawrenceburg in Dearborn County, Indiana.

On May 28, 2018, Thomas Biedenharn, 73, was found deceased in his residence in the Hidden Valley subdivision.

An autopsy later confirmed that Biedenharn was the victim of a homicide.

Information gathered during the investigation has led investigators to believe that more than one person was present with Biedenharn at the residence when the crime occurred.

A newer model electric or bright blue four door or extended cab truck was seen in the area of the residence around the time of the crime.

A reward is still being offered to anyone who is able to provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Thomas Biedenharn.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Detective Brian Earls at the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000 or by e-mail BEarls@isp.IN.gov.

Information provided — Information provided