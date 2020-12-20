Weekend Miami Beach car burglary spree ends with four arrested with guns, drugs, cops say

Devoun Cetoute

Miami Beach police officers put a stop to a short-lived car burglary spree Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police tweeted about their night bust that not only put four people in cuffs but also ended in the seizure of guns and drugs.

Police say the four suspects had just finished burglarizing three cars near 18th Street and Collins Avenue when officers apprehended them. Inside the quartet’s car, police found drugs, guns and burglary tools.

Miami Beach police have arrested four people they say burglarized three cars near Collins Avenue. Officers also found guns and drugs in the suspect’s car.

The four will face several felony charges, police said. The investigation is still in its early phases and police have not released any further information about the arrest, including the identities of the suspects or what they will be charged with.

Miami Beach Police Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez described the bust as “great police work” and that “dangerous subjects [were] taken off the street.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

