Weekend News Roundup December 02, 2023

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently doing federal and state time for the killing of George Floyd, was stabbed last week by a fellow inmate. After a chilling period of silence, officials have confirmed he will survive the attack.





On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the exoneration of two Black men, both of whom were wrongfully accused of murder and sentenced to decades in prison. A new investigation revealed the culprits behind their false convictions were none other than some crooked cops.

Read more





Morning announcements at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Ks. were interrupted Monday when students got up from their seats for a protest. The cause wasn't environmental awareness or food insecurity — it was to demand action from the school following an alleged racist attack.





D'Monterrio Gibson, the former FedEx delivery driver who said two white men chased him down in a racist attack, filed his second lawsuit following the incident.





The judge who is responsible for overseeing Aretha Franklin's estate has recently granted real estate to her sons. The decision was based on a handwritten will that was found between couch cushions in 2014.





The Montgomery Riverboat Brawl remains one of the most engaging moments in recent Black history. The image of a Black man slamming a chair onto a White woman galvanized the entire community. Now, nearly four months after the incident, two of the central figures are fighting back against those who have profited off of their likeness.





Former Glynn County, Ga. District Attorney Jackie Johnson is (still) in the hot seat after being charged with misconduct in connection to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. She filed a motion to dismiss the case but a judge dismissed the request, keeping her on the road to trial.





On Nov. 20, a 20-year-old white man opened fire inside a Walmart in Ohio, killing two Black women and two white people before turning his weapon on himself. Upon the investigation into the shooting, the Feds discovered his actions may have been racially motivated.





