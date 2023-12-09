Weekend News Roundup December 09, 2023
Julianna Margulies Offers Predictable Apology for Racist Remarks
Though Juliana Margulies had no problem saying despicably racist comments with her chest on a peculiar podcast interview, the actress has predictably tried to walk back what she said. - Candace McDuffie Read More
We'll Have to Wait Longer for Santa Barbara Karen to Get What's Coming to Her
The criminal case against the woman who went viral for accosting and slapping a Latino construction worker just got hit with a delay.
How to Watch SpaceX Launch Space Force’s Spaceplane for the First Time
Rental Company Sixt Will Begin Dumping Tesla Fleet Due To Repair Costs
This Dealer Is Trying To Sell A 1995 Honda Accord For More Than The Original MSRP
This week in football: Aaron Rodgers finally sees the end; FSU boycotting the Orange Bowl?; Oregon hit with Title IX suit
A Man Wired A Luxury Car Dealer $30,000 For A Lamborghini. He Never Got It
Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ assault trial took an extremely troubling turn on Tuesday, as his accuser, Grace Jabbari, testified about details of their two year relationship and the alleged incident that led to his arrest. - Stephanie Holland Read More
What?! Black Woman’s Miscarriage Results in Felony Charge
The country’s war against Roe v. Wade has taken a complicated turn in the case of Brittany Watts, 33, a Warren, Ohio woman headed to grand jury on charges that she allegedly attempted to discard the remains of her baby. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The Identity Of Derek Chauvin's Attacker Has Been Revealed
On Friday, charges were filed revealing John Turscak as the inmate accused of stabbing former police officer Derek Chauvin. Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to commit murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Black Family Accuses Chili’s of Making Them Pay Before Eating
Chili’s must’ve lost their mind…according to a lawsuit filed by a Black family from Denver. They claim that before even placing their order, they were asked to provide payment up front. Why? You know why. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Viral Video Shows Alabama Cop Taunt Handcuffed Black Man With Stun Gun
Add to the list of things you can’t do while Black: change a tire. A Black man was approached by Reform, Ala. police while trying to do so and ended up being shocked in the back with a stun gun. Now, the department is investigating whether that cop did too damn much. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The Insane Reason This Little Black Girl Got Kicked from Her Cheer Team
(Left) Reference photo (Right) Ryan’s hair
A Black mother is exposing a Maryland cheer coach for discriminating against her daughter, who the mom says was booted from not only her competition but her team following a conflict over her hair. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Black Celebs We Lost in 2023
Updated 12/08/2023 at 8:37 a.m. ET:
Although we are nearing the end of 2023, the list of Black celebs we’ve lost continues to grow. From talented athletes to beloved entertainers, here are the Black celebrities we’ve lost in 2023. - Noah A. McGee Read More
