Weekend News Roundup December 09, 2023

Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Though Juliana Margulies had no problem saying despicably racist comments with her chest on a peculiar podcast interview, the actress has predictably tried to walk back what she said. - Candace McDuffie Read More





Screenshot: News Channel 3-12

The criminal case against the woman who went viral for accosting and slapping a Latino construction worker just got hit with a delay.



Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ assault trial took an extremely troubling turn on Tuesday, as his accuser, Grace Jabbari, testified about details of their two year relationship and the alleged incident that led to his arrest. - Stephanie Holland Read More





Screenshot: WKBN

The country’s war against Roe v. Wade has taken a complicated turn in the case of Brittany Watts, 33, a Warren, Ohio woman headed to grand jury on charges that she allegedly attempted to discard the remains of her baby. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections (Getty Images)

On Friday, charges were filed revealing John Turscak as the inmate accused of stabbing former police officer Derek Chauvin. Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to commit murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. - Candace McDuffie Read More





Photo: Kristi Blokhin (Shutterstock)

Chili’s must’ve lost their mind…according to a lawsuit filed by a Black family from Denver. They claim that before even placing their order, they were asked to provide payment up front. Why? You know why. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Screenshot: WVTM13 News

Add to the list of things you can’t do while Black: change a tire. A Black man was approached by Reform, Ala. police while trying to do so and ended up being shocked in the back with a stun gun. Now, the department is investigating whether that cop did too damn much. - Kalyn Womack Read More





(Left) Reference photo (Right) Ryan’s hair



(Left) Reference photo (Right) Ryan’s hair

A Black mother is exposing a Maryland cheer coach for discriminating against her daughter, who the mom says was booted from not only her competition but her team following a conflict over her hair. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Photo: CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

Updated 12/08/2023 at 8:37 a.m. ET:



Although we are nearing the end of 2023, the list of Black celebs we’ve lost continues to grow. From talented athletes to beloved entertainers, here are the Black celebrities we’ve lost in 2023. - Noah A. McGee Read More





