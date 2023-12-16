Weekend News Roundup December 16, 2023

Screenshot: Court TV

Let’s be real, white ‘Karens’ come in varying degrees of extreme, but the most common form seems to be the type of white woman who goes out of her way to weaponize her privilege to cover up her own misdeeds. There was the Karen who went on a racist rampage while trying to steal from a grocery store or even the white woman who called the police on a Black man who was simply birdwatching from Central Park. - Noah A. McGee Read More





Screenshot: KTLA

A Karen can’t help being a Karen—even if she’s at the happiest place on earth. Last week, this particular one was caught on video saying “I hate Mexicans” in a Disneyland bathroom. - Candace McDuffie Read More

“What the f-ck did I do wrong!?” Christina Pierre is heard asking in a blood-curdling scream throughout the 30 videos released by a North Carolina police department from a now viral arrest. The clip of an officer beating her leg led to suspicions of the abuse of force. - Kalyn Womack Read More





NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Julianna Margulies attends Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust Generation to Generation Gala Dinner at Museum of Jewish Heritage on Dec. 5, 2023, in New York City.



By now, everyone has heard actor Julianna Margulies’ rant about Black people being “brainwashed to hate Jews,” during her interview on “The Back Room With Andy Ostroy” podcast. Although Margulies has since apologized for offending Black and LGBTQIA+ people, the Columbia University student group at the center of her remarks has clarified their position. - Jessica Washington Read More





Screenshot: Montgomery Police Department, Twitter

The Black man seen giving chair shots to white people in those viral Alabama Riverfront brawl videos isn’t going to prison after all.



Reggie Bernard Ray pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being charged in connection to the infamous fight in Montgomery that should go down in Black Twitter history. According to police chief Darryl Albert, the beef started when a cruise ship carrying over 200 people was attempting to dock but a private boat packed with white folks was parked in its space. When dockworker Damien Pickett asked them to move, the white folks responded with racist hostility, and things boiled into an altercation. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Screenshot: WPTV

A Black Florida woman couldn’t enjoy more than a week of life with her newly-wed husband before a man allegedly took both their lives. What’s worse is that police believe the motive behind the killing was personal, as family members identified the suspect as the woman’s ex-boyfriend. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Photo: John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

Updated 12/13/2023 at 8:46 a.m. ET:



Although we are nearing the end of 2023, the list of Black celebs we’ve lost this year continues to grow. From talented athletes to beloved entertainers, here are the Black celebrities we’ve lost in 2023. - Noah A. McGee Read More





Screenshot: Facebook

Uh oh…things aren’t looking too good for the Alabama cops connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins, a Black man who was killed in September during a towing dispute. The Alabama police department just served the ultimate punishment to three officers involved in the incident. - Kalyn Womack Read More





Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

Following the bombshell testimony of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the second week of Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ assault trial continued on Monday and Tuesday with testimony from the driver who witnessed the alleged assault as well as the NYPD officers who arrested the “Creed III” star. - Stephanie Holland Read More





