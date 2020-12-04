Weekend nor'easter to wallop East Coast with rain, snow and wind

A potent nor'easter is forecast to blast portions of the East Coast with rain, snow and wind this weekend.

While most of the big cities of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will see primarily wind-whipped rain, heavy snow is likely farther inland, with as much as 2 feet possible in some mountainous areas of New England, the National Weather Service said.

Winter storm watches have been posted for portions of four New England states: Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"This will be a heavy wet snow, which could result in tree damage and power outages," according to the Weather Service office in Portland, Maine. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in intense, small-scale snowbands, Weather.com said.

Depending upon the exact track of the storm, heavy snowfall could develop over coastal areas of New England on the backside of the storm Saturday afternoon and evening.

A member of the Seven Springs Mountain Resort's snowmaking team monitors snow guns that are adding to the ten inches of natural snow the ski resort received from a winter storm in Champion, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Heavy rain will be the weather story for coastal areas: AccuWeather senior meteorologist Joe Lundberg said that "rain will soak areas from Virginia to southern New England with the storm," adding that some of the heaviest rain can arrive and spread across the Interstate-95 corridor throughout the day on Saturday.

Cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Portland, Maine, could pick up 1-3 inches of rain in less than 12 hours, potentially leading to some flash flooding, AccuWeather said.

In addition to the rainfall, winds will pick up with the strongest winds felt along the New England coast where high surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion is possible, the Weather Service warned.

The storm is called a nor'easter because it features winds from the northeast off the Atlantic Ocean – hence the term "nor'easter," Weather.com said. Some of the most notorious winter storms along the East Coast have been nor'easters.

As quickly as the storm will arrive, it will be just as quickly swept away on Sunday, AccuWeather said. Areas of lake-effect snow will linger near the Great Lakes, but dry and chilly conditions will settle over the Northeast into the beginning of next week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nor'easter: Weekend storm to bring rain, snow to Boston, East Coast