Weekend Picks: Christmas events are here

Dec. 14—Here's a friendly reminder to order that gift you were planning to get your significant other.

Or your mom, dad, friend, coworker, etc.

You're welcome.

Christmas is just around the corner, but as another reminder, Cheyenne's Christmas events are here.

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players' production of "A Christmas Story" enters its final weekend on Friday night, with the closing performance being a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Faithful to the film, the story follows Ralphie as he navigates his childhood and prays for a Red Rider BB gun in 1940s small-town America.

Another performance on Friday night shares a common theme with "A Christmas Story," though the two couldn't be more dissimilar in every other way. Local metal band ANTISAINT is taking the stage at The Lincoln Theatre in a Toys for Tots fundraiser concert, joined by other local metal outfits Fell Harvest, Miss Anthropy and Free Fire.

Saturday morning, from 9 until noon, families can stop by Little America Hotel & Resort for a Breakfast with Santa event, including complimentary photos with Santa. Kids will have another chance to meet him later that day at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for CHISPA's Children's Christmas Party. There will also be games, snacks and kids haircuts.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, Frontier Mall is hosting the Merry Maker's Market, a collection of local vendors set up for some last-minute (or early, if you're like me) holiday shopping.

Residents looking for something more traditional should secure their tickets to "The Nutcracker" at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The performances from Canyon Concert Ballet, a professional studio in Fort Collins, will take the stage at both 2 and 7 p.m. for their acclaimed rendition of the classic story. For a smaller community event, stop by First United Methodist Church on Saturday, 2 p.m. for the Bells of Cheyenne Christmas Concert, or St. Mary's Cathedral at the same time to catch the Cheyenne Capital Chorale perform their "Breathe of Heaven" concert.

Those looking for a silly night at the pub should head to Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. on Saturday night for the Wonderful Onesie Party, running from 7-10 p.m. Raise money for the Laramie County Community Christmas' Bar Bucks program while exploring some of the lest local brews in this cozy get together.

Birdwatchers and other early risers will dedicate Saturday morning to the Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count. The annual tradition is a large-scale tallying of bird sightings at different locations around Laramie County, including your own backyard. If you'd like to register, or have any questions, contact Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society event coordinator Grant Frost at 307-343-2024.

Remember, there are plenty of events being held throughout downtown Cheyenne as a part of Visit Cheyenne's Old West Holiday Celebration. Santa's horses will be present at Kringle's Ranch, 317 W. 15th St., on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids also have their second-to-last chance to mail their letters to Santa from Chronicles Distilling at noon and 2 p.m., when the pony express makes its runs to the post office that day. These events and more are listed at cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday.

The Cheyenne Street Railway Holiday Lights Tour continues throughout the month almost every night, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens' Conservatory of Lights will be held on Friday, and Tinsel Through Time continues at the Historic Governors Mansion every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Most all of downtown Cheyenne's art galleries have a special holiday show or gift market, so Saturday is the perfect time to explore downtown for some Christmas cheer.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.