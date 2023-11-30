Weekend Picks: It can be done

Nov. 30—Inevitably, I end up comparing Cheyenne to other communities I visit, the most recent example coming during my trip to see family in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The trip, one that I haven't made in some time, was as bittersweet as always. It is, on one hand, a chance to reconnect with family over turkey, cranberry sauce and beer, but there is also the inevitable act of leaving, of which the withdrawal renders me in a state of melancholy.

Living in West Memphis, like my grandfather does, requires regular trips to the big city across the river — Memphis.

I have some ties to Memphis. I considered attending the University of Memphis at one point, and I have memories of my parents taking my brother and I to A. Schwab's, an old general store located on Beale Street. I'm familiar with the restaurants there and a good portion of the downtown streets.

Visiting is always a reminder, however, of how things change.

The original Central BBQ, a culinary institution dear to my heart, is in the midst of significant renovation. There are many new restaurants of diverse cuisine, and my parents, who met in Memphis, can reminisce on the recent developments of the city, especially the additions of attractive apartment complexes and parks, like the updated Riverwalk along the Mississippi. The mighty river, too, is dealing with unprecedented times, as the river is lower — more docile — than I have ever known it to be.

Oh, but things are looking quite good.

Memphis, I'm sure you know, has a reputation much like the Wild West allure of Cheyenne. Right now, the talk of the city is the astronomical rise in auto-theft and carjacking, an unfortunate garnish atop its unshakable image as a gun violence-ridden metropolis (Memphis regularly appears in the national top 10 statistically for murder rate and theft).

Ignoring these shortcomings, my time in Memphis was a nice reminder of what progress is possible when people put in the work and are rewarded for their efforts.

Culturally, the city is my gold standard. Time-honored traditions, beloved businesses and countless historic landmarks alone make it a destination deserving of your time, and that's not including the impact of a "new Memphis."

One of the relatively recent additions I found myself in was the Crosstown Concourse in Midtown Memphis. I've since been quietly revisiting it in my mind.

You have the internet, so you can Google it yourself, but allow me to pique your interest before you hit the search bar. Crosstown Concourse is located in the Crosstown building (surprise!), originally completed in 1927 to house the new Sears-Roebuck distribution center. It's a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial structure that once looked about as inviting as the pairing of a hatchet and stump does to a chicken.

Vacant since 1993, the building was eventually shown some love, essentially gutted and renovated using grants, loans and local government funds, both structurally and aesthetically, into a thing of the future. The Crosstown Concourse as it exists today opened in 2017, a self-proclaimed "vertical urban village."

"Village" is an undersell. It's a small town, a city confined in one structure. What was once a warehouse is now the home of several local eateries, including a brewery, bar and grocery, and deli shop. There are several health care services — including nonprofit health care — a pharmacy, hair and nail salons, a dentist, optometrist and a YMCA.

It's home to Crosstown Arts, the art organization majorly responsible for the creation of Crosstown, which curates multiple rotating art galleries that are free and open to the public. But there is also a full performance theater, a studio space for artists (and full residency program through Crosstown), the radio station of the University of Memphis, a recording studio and the Green Room, a small music venue.

Operating on an entirely different plane of beauty is the Memphis Listening Lab, another nonprofit that is open to the public. Designed in the style of a cozy '70s-era lounge, the service essentially acts as a public library for vinyl, where you can ask for any artist and the employees will then help you navigate through the oddities lying among the ceiling-high walls of records. You can then find an unoccupied record player, put on your headphones, and stare out at the city to the tune of Bobby Womack, as I did, for as long as you like.

It's all very, very impressive — and it's working.

There were teenagers gathered in the seating areas throughout the first and second floors of the building — some working on their computers, others lounging and talking on a Saturday afternoon. People ate, shopped, paced through the gallery and geared up for a bachelorette photoshoot. Musicians were setting up their sound system, while others took the elevator up to their apartments.

Yeah, I almost forgot to mention — the top floors of the building are used as a hotel and apartment complex, respectively. Crosstown Concourse not only seems to offer something unprecedented, it proves that integrated exposure to art, music and food are not only favored by residents, but are essential to a community's quality of life.

It's plainly written in their mission statement.

"Crosstown Concourse exists at the intersection of art, life and civic drive, where life is lived as a creative process. Here, everyday activity captures the imagination, inspires curiosity, and celebrates a mosaic of ideas, sounds and spirits. "

Memphis and Cheyenne couldn't be more dissimilar, but the sentiment of that statement is one the average American is beginning to seriously take into account. Cheyenneites have the restaurants that we love, the venues and concert series and bars that we want to thrive, but there's a public culture conscience that is required for them to survive and multiply. What it takes to establish that conscience, I don't readily know.

That reminds me ... remember the Arts and Aviation Center?

Not that dissimilar an idea from Crosstown, barring the living spaces. A project that repurposes an old piece of history into a creative center. A public access, all-inclusive community hub that residents can be proud to have in their city.

It's not a pipe dream. We can have that.

Just some food for thought of the "soul" variety.

And while you're chewing, you'd best start planning what events to attend this weekend.

This is a weekend of unique opportunities, beginning with tonight's Local Celebrity Roast of Richard Johnson. For $5, attendees get the chance to hurl their best playful jabs toward the Cheyenne City Council president, who is celebrating his 50th birthday. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Railspur on West Lincolnway.

Running from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday is the 55th Annual Christmas House, but Friday evening is reserved for the Cheyenne ArtWalk. This installment of the monthly series is perfect for the kids, as multiple galleries and businesses around downtown are hosting a Christmas Cookie Crawl, where residents can sample a variety of cookies as they stop in participating locations from 5-8 p.m.

The opening night for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players' "A Christmas Story" will be held in the Historic Atlas Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, as well. Perfect for families, the production adapts the events of the beloved film. Or, families can save their energy for the Wyoming State Museum Family Day at 10 a.m. the following morning. "I Heart Art" is an exploration of creating art and its impact on the world.

Similarly, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting a winter bird identification class with Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society. Open for all ages, the event invites attendees to the Paul Smith Children's Village for a lesson on what birds you're likely to see in the winter, as well as how to spot those that visit your feeder.

Later, at 3 p.m., throw on your best Santa getup for the annual "Running of the Santas," an unforgiving 0.5K beginning at Chronicles Distilling and concluding at the Historic Cheyenne Depot. Entry is $25, but it also includes a mini-pub crawl full of holiday spirit(s).

The Cheyenne Chamber Singers make their return to the stage that night at 7:30 p.m. inside First Presbyterian Church. "A Christmas Gloria" is a full Christmas concert of contemporary and traditional songs featuring brass, percussion and organ accompaniment.

Finally, Tuesday night is movie night at Little America Hotel and Resort. Little America is hosting a free screening of "Elf" at 6 p.m., and invites families to bring their own blankets for the "picnic-style" seating. If the outdoors are more your speed, then consider heading over to the Laramie County Library at 7 p.m. as Scott and Tiff Sink hold a signing for their latest book, "50 States of Great: Road Trip Guide to America."

