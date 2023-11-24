Weekend Picks: A letter from the past, written for the future

Nov. 24—You're reading this well after I wrote it.

It's currently Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. With the paper adjusting its publication schedule to fit around Thanksgiving, I'm operating on a very short week. It worked out just fine, since I'm also responsible for a reduced ToDo section (running only today and tomorrow).

By the time you're reading this, I'll have already celebrated Thanksgiving with my family in West Memphis, Arkansas, for the first time in two years. I will have watched Ole Miss beat the brakes off of Mississippi State in this year's Egg Bowl, and, more likely than not, I will have eaten enough sweet potato casserole to kill a small dog.

I'm dreading the necessary air travel at this very moment. Denver International Airport, ridiculous conspiracies aside, is precisely designed as harvesting ground for crude human misery. Man was not designed to live like this.

Outweighing my disdain for airports, in general, is the relief of seeing my grandfather again. Neighbors know him as a former junior high school principal and the former head coach of the West Memphis Blue Devils, where he coached the high school basketball team through 60 consecutive wins (two undefeated seasons in a row) and back-to-back state championships.

I, on the other hand, remember him as the man who let me ride on the bench seat of his pickup when I was little, listening to Roger Miller and grabbing a snack of Sprite and hashbrowns from a mysterious nearby food chain. The last time I sat down with him, I was towing a trailer of my belongings with Wyoming in the headlights.

In other words, Thanksgiving is important to me because family is important to me. We need more "family" in today's culture, and, if not a caring biological family, then a family of friends to care for, feel cared for and receive support from. We need that nucleus — I want that nucleus for my own family someday — and Thanksgiving is when I take the time to honor that principle.

This doesn't mean that I'm not grateful for the "Friendsgiving" gatherings in the past, or that I won't have missed everyone in Cheyenne that's carried on the tradition for another year. I am, however, thankful I'm not stuck in that cold spell you're all experiencing.

I'm only kidding — I hate to miss the snow (80% chance of it in Cheyenne as of Tuesday, 3:03 p.m.). Then again, BBQ, catfish and dense southern air sounds like a pretty good escape right now, so I expect I'll be enjoying it as you finish reading this very sentence.

But even though you're reading this well after I wrote it, that still gives me a chance to say Happy Thanksgiving in both past and the present tense. You deserved it, whatever you got up to.

And thank God, by the way, that I can still put you on to some of the local events coming this weekend.

Today and tomorrow is the Holiday Hoorah Market at Art@theHynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. The Christmas-themed market runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Several other craft and art shows are being held at surrounding galleries over this weekend, including Santa's Yuletide Artist Market at the Cheyenne Creativity Center, so visit the "Ongoing" section of the ToDo calendar for more options.

The following day is Small Business Saturday, a national celebration that calls for people to support their local small businesses. Many local businesses will have special deals and events to celebrate the day, so stop by that local shop before you head downtown for the Cheyenne Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.

While you're at it, visit the Laramie County Library for its Local Author Celebration from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event invites local authors to set up booths where they can sell and sign copies of their books and interact with fans. At the same time, Starley Talbott and Mike Kassel will sign copies of their latest history book, "Historic Lakeview Cemetery of Cheyenne," at Wyoming Home, 216 W. Lincolnway.

Oh, and just to get this on your radar, Railspur is hosting the "Local Celebrity Roast of Richard Johnson" on Nov. 30. The Cheyenne City Council president is celebrating his 50th birthday by letting his constituents take their best shot at him — verbally, that is.

