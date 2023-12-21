Weekend Picks: Remembering memory

Dec. 21—It's to be expected that the goings-on in Cheyenne are slower this time of year, but there are some events coming this weekend.

Railspur's "Three Days of Pop-Ups" event will run from today to Saturday, and country cover band Double Wide is hosting a "'90s Country Christmas" concert at the Outlaw Saloon on Friday at 8 p.m. This weekend is also the last chance for many residents to celebrate the holidays with different ongoing events, like "Conservatory of Lights" at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Holiday Lights Tours and the attractions of Visit Cheyenne's downtown Old West Holiday celebration.

That's about it. Take advantage of this week's light events calendar as an opportunity to reconnect with the people in your life, be they blood relatives or the friends that might as well be family.

I was reminded this weekend that it's easy to get caught up on the gift-giving aspects of Christmas, to become overwhelmed with the pressure of getting the perfect, thoughtful item that will make a person's season. It leads Americans — and the rest of the world, I presume — to put a little too much emphasis on the material aspects of the holiday as a way to facilitate the spirit.

In reality, the inverse is true — the spirit of the season facilitates the material giving.

Empty-nesters only want to see their children, and friends want quality time with one another.

People want memories.

Memories aren't always spectacular. Among my favorites are the spontaneous beer shared with a roommate, a small day trip to a new town with a significant other or the unplanned movie nights with family. Other times, it is something extravagant — a thoughtful piece of jewelry unveiled before a night on the town, or a yacht that bares your name.

The big gift is just fine, but nothing beats shelling out for a weekend stay in a snow-covered mountain cabin. That's what I mean by "materials facilitate the spirit;" a gift should be an opportunity to make a memory.

My parents moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, when I was young. We had several Christmases there, though I better remember the time I accidentally set the coffee table on fire more clearly than most of these mornings. However, the Christmas morning when I shredded the wrapping from a brand new Rescue Heroes Hyper-Jet Headquarters, where my Rescue Hero action-figures could gather before missions and/or fly to such a mission, is forever going to be a hard one to beat.

I was obviously elated, but in hindsight, the nostalgia burrowed into my brain not because my a new command center, but from the atmosphere of the room. My parents sitting by me, my mom watching me open the package and the feeling of warmth that was present and has remained present with most every iteration of the holiday.

That feeling is what's important to me. The feeling of connection, of memory in the making, just like every time my family and I sit down to watch "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the original "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

"That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."

Though he was referring to the birth of Jesus, Linus is right.

We all need a little reminder as to why we gather for Christmas, why we're tortured with "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and, inexplicably, "Die Hard" for a month straight and why, god forbid, we endure strenuous holiday travel just to gather around a tree.

About that last one — I believe if the Wright brothers were here today, they'd likely crumble at the sight of their creation.

"My God," Orville Wright might say at the sight of a security line in Denver International Airport, "What have we done?"

And then, Wilbur would crumble and weep.

It might be terrible getting to where you're going, but making new memories is worth the odyssey.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.