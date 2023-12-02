Weekend Politics Roundup December 02, 2023
Black Lives Matter Chapter Co-Founder Explains Why He Endorses Donald Trump for President
Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, took to “Fox & Friends” to pathetically endorse Donald Trump as president and share asinine rhetoric about why Black folks are exiting the Democratic party. Read More
The U.S. Released A New Climate Assessment. It's Not Good News for Black Americans.
NEW ORLEANS - AUGUST 18: An empty casket honoring children killed by Hurricane Katrina is taken by horse-drawn carriage after a service at St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ in the Lower Ninth Ward August 18, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The second anniversary of Hurricane Katrina is August 29.
Environmental racism isn’t a new concept, but in recent years, there’s been a growing awareness of the disproportionate climate change risks facing Black communities. A recent report from the government is confirming some of the worst fears about the impact of climate change on Black Americans and other marginalized communities. Read More
Hill Harper Speaks Out On $20 Million Offer To Drop out of Race
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: Actor and U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper engages the audience during the State of Our Democracy: Voter Apathy in the Black Community panel.
Michigan Senate candidate Hill Harper unleashed a media firestorm when he posted on X that a wealthy political donor offered him $20 million to drop out of his race and primary Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Read More
