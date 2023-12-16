Weekend Politics Roundup December 16, 2023

SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joins the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.



SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joins the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.

Former President Donald Trump is known for making grandiose proclamations, but his comments on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago might catch a lot of Black people off guard. - Jessica Washington Read More





WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U. S. District Courthouse on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jury selection begins today in his sentencing in his defamation case brought by Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shane Moss, who successfully sued Giuliani in civil court.



WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U. S. District Courthouse on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jury selection begins today in his sentencing in his defamation case brought by Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shane Moss, who successfully sued Giuliani in civil court.

Rudy Giuliani’s damages trial begins on Monday — with millions of dollars in the balance for the former New York City mayor. The Trump loyalist was already found guilty of defaming two Black Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, by spreading baseless claims of election interference. - Jessica Washington Read More

Read more





WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event about their administration’s approach to artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.



WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event about their administration’s approach to artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.

As the election rapidly approaches, the race to lock down key demographics intensifies. For incumbent President Joe Biden, securing the support of Black voters is essential to his success in reelection. - Jessica Washington Read More





SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.



SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.

Black folks aren’t a political monolith. However, the existence of Black conservatives has always been a baffling one—especially now as the Republican party goes out of its way to court and uplift white nationalists. - Candace McDuffie Read More





More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.