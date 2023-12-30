Weekend Politics Roundup December 29, 2023
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
5 Funniest 2023 Political Moments We Refuse To Let Go
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks to members of the media as he is seen behind fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the spin room following the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate.
It’s been a pretty memorable year in politics. But let’s be honest...it’s been mostly for bad reasons. But there were also many hilarious and wacky moments, so without further ado, here are the ones we couldn’t stop laughing about on social media. - Jessica Washington Read More
Here Are The Black Politicians You Need To Know In 2024
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks at the “Just Majority” Supreme Court press conference on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.
It’s been an interesting year in Black politics. Here are the figures we’re keeping a close eye on going into 2024! - Jessica Washington Read More
Read more
Atlanta Area Family Finds Out The Hard Way That New Cars Can Melt In The Sun
Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison addresses "toxic" relationship with television show
Max Verstappen Too Young To Rent AMG GT Sports Car On Vacation, Settles For BMW 5 Series
Spinner BT Hands-On: JBL's First Ever Turntable Is the Most Gen-Z Thing I've Used This Year
Consumer Reports Says These Are The Least Reliable Cars For 2024
More from The Root
Pour One Out For These Nameplates Because They’re All Getting The Axe In 2024
First Cybertruck Crash On Public Roads Leaves Humans Involved In Good Shape
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.