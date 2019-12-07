Your Weekend Reading: The Year of Deadly Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Friday’s U.S. jobs numbers smashed expectations and may have added to President Donald Trump’s argument for a second term in the face of potential impeachment. Stock investors around the globe loved the data. Though Trump fled snickers from fellow world leaders in Europe, he may be the one laughing now.

The U.K. general election is next week, and all about Brexit. Subscribe to our daily newsletter, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our podcast.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

As for becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, Trump can’t seem to wait. “Do it now” he told the House of Representatives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems willing to accommodate.From Caracas to Hong Kong, it’s been a year of protests. In Iran, more than 1,000 people may have been killed by security forces.

Uber reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults in its vehicles in the U.S. alone last year. Separately, some 3,000 Americans died on the road because of distracted driving.

Here’s how one man paid for his Harley Davidson obsession with his job. How do cruise operators make bigger boats, more profits and add, oh, water slides? By cutting the vessels in half of course.

Some high-end distilleries are working to become more climate conscious: turns out, booze is also hard on trees, bees and water. And after flight shaming, phone shaming may be next.

What you’ll need to know next week

The U.K. votes. It’s simple enough: Johnson or Corbyn? The Federal Reserve probably won’t cut rates for a while yet. Saudi Aramco starts trading. It could be worth $2 trillion-plus. Argentina’s president takes office, but may not call the shots. Lord & Taylor will open a tiny store in New York for the holidays.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

The 50 Most Influential Individuals of 2019

From finance to fashion and technology to trade, these are the people –and a chicken sandwich – who defined 2019. And when you’re done, scroll down to the bottom of the page to find out who might make the list in 2020.

To contact the author of this story: Ian Fisher in New York at ifisher10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Rovella at drovella@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.