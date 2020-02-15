Your Weekend Reading: Knocking on Hell’s Door

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

“I knocked on hell’s door,” a survivor of the coronavirus said as the outbreak continued to spread. One doomsday study estimated two-thirds of the world could catch it. Oil will be hit hard while other sectors, such as cruise lines, are already suffering. Markets seem less spooked of late, but since China and the U.S. are bickering over transparency, no one seems to know just how bad things are.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

The pressure is on U.S. oil producers after BP promised to zero out all its carbon emissions by 2050. And in this age of sustainable investing, should you hire an asset manager who raises money for climate change deniers?

Bloomberg Businessweek offers advice on switching careers: Don’t jump! Consider your personality over your skills and expect a pay cut. Over at Goldman Sachs, they might finally turn to a woman to help stop its talent leaving.

John Kelly, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, let it rip, but it was Trump’s loyal attorney general who stole the headlines. Trump said intervening in Justice Department cases was his “legal right.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is really in control now, with a U.K. cabinet reshuffle that forced the sudden resignation of his finance minister. Britons, meanwhile, should probably get prepped for some Trump-style tax breaks.

Victoria’s Secret put in place specific measures to protect its models. Is it a coincidence that the move comes as Harvey Weinstein’s trial comes to an end and Barclays CEO Jes Staley faces scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein?

What you’ll need to know next week

The Democratic presidential candidates line up again, in Nevada. Walmart may not deliver strong results. And Jetblack is going black. HSBC, hit by the coronavirus and job cuts, is planning an overhaul. Iran holds parliamentary elections, with hardliners expected to gain. The EU restarts stalled budget talks, and no one is happy.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Businessweek

A small Vermont company makes gorgeously difficult jigsaw puzzles by hand, and customers with names like Gates, Bezos and Bush want them that way. They’re also pricey: $300 to $10,000 or more. Sadism included.

