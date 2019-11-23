Your Weekend Reading: The Unthinkable

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Charles Schwab is testing the limits of megadeals with its plan to buy TD Ameritrade, a tieup that would reshape the online brokerage industry. Investors face risk in many places these days: Congressional anger over the treatment of Hong Kong democracy protesters shaded trade talks with China; collaterallized loan obligations are a growing source of concern; even ArtGo's share bubble blew up. The U.K., meanwhile, may be headed for the unthinkable. Perhaps just in time, an old-school alternative is making a comeback—safe deposit vaults are booming.The U.K. general election on Dec. 12 is all about Brexit.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Bloomberg Businessweek reports how former Barclays employees are haunted by a U.K. doctor’s alleged sexual assaults.With Uber and WeWork struggling, investors are questioning how good venture capital firms really are at picking winners. Taking Walgreens private may make its CEO a winner, but $70 billion is pricey even for KKR.Another hedge fund giant bit the dust, a victim of central-bank easing.This year’s vegan Thanksgiving options include a stuffed, soy-based, encrusted faux turkey breast. Real turkeys are cheaper, though sweet potato prices are up.After the bug-ridden release of iOS 13, Apple is overhauling how it tests software. Over at Google, many employees don’t want to do business with the Pentagon.

What you’ll need to know next week

Powell makes his first speech since last week’s White House visit. HP, Deere and Best Buy report earnings. Hong Kong holds municipal elections; Uruguay elects a president. Alibaba makes its trading debut in Hong Kong. Black Friday kicks off the U.S. holiday shopping season.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

While his impeachment defense hanging by a thread, the Congressional inquiry is just one of many probes and lawsuits facing President Donald Trump. Here’s a guide to the biggest, from allegations he obstructed the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to women who allege Trump sexually assaulted them.

