Your Weekend Reading: The Upper Hand

Markets seem to suggest the U.S. has the upper hand in its trade war while financial warning signs flash across China. The world is waiting to see how Beijing will hit back after President Donald Trump signed Congressional legislation in support of Hong Kong democracy protesters. In the U.K., Boris Johnson is planning what’s being called a “form of Trumpian protectionism.” Only, he doesn’t want any help from its namesake in the coming election.

The window for action on climate change may be closing. China isn’t doing much to address its status as the world’s biggest carbon emitter. But America’s beef industry, a massive driver of global warming, is hoping to wash away some of its image to look more green.Holiday sales are upon us but don’t believe the hype. Maybe ditch the whole thing and save the world. For Bitcoin fans, November was bad news. For bankrupt Barneys New York, this was the last Black Friday.

The CFA exam is known as Wall Street’s toughest test, but not for some. As for the U.S. college admissions scandal, one judge isn’t buying this dean’s defense.Looking for somewhere to live in Europe? Germany and Austria top a ranking of financial well-being. But for American expats, taxes are a nightmare.Take a look inside the cloak-and-dagger operation that whisked Trump off to Afghanistan for a Thanksgiving photo-op. It’s a short reprieve from his impeachment crisis, though. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudulph Giuliani, has links to a village in Ukraine that are curious to say the least.

Impeachment hearings move to the House Judiciary committee. International leaders gather in Madrid for climate talks. Everyone is arguing even before they get to the NATO summit. Saudi Aramco’s rocky IPO is set to price. OPEC ministers are expect to stick to the status quo.

The billionaire playgrounds of Jackson Hole and Aspen are getting richer. Per-capita income in Teton County, Wyoming, topped $250,000, the only county to have done so in data going back to 1969.

