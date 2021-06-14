Weekend shootings send 2 to hospital

Jun. 14—DANVILLE — Investigators are looking for information on a pair of shooting from the weekend that sent two men to the hospital.

At 12:18 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers learned the victim had been transported to the OSF Emergency Room in a personal vehicle, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Comm. Josh Webb. Officers responded to the emergency room and located a 30-year-old Chicago man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim stated he was standing outside at a party in the 1200 block of Garden Drive when he heard gunshots and was struck. The victim stated he didn't see who was shooting and was unable to provide a suspect description.

The victim was treated and later released due to his wound not being considered life threatening. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

Likewise, at 3:19 a.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to the area of Main and Cronkhite streets for a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival officers were checking the area when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.

Officers responded to the emergency room and located a 24-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

The victim stated he was hanging out with friends in the area of Main and Cronkhite when he heard multiple gunshots and he was struck. The victim stated his friends put him in a car and drove him to the hospital. The victim is still being treated for his wounds and is listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported during this incident and no suspect information is currently available.

At this time there is nothing to indicate that these shootings are related, the release stated. The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.