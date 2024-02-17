Weekend showers roll through race weekend; see forecast

Central Florida has a front coming and with that front comes rain showers.

The rain will start to arrive Saturday afternoon.

That may put a damper on Daytona race weekend plans as the rain will stick around until early Monday afternoon.

Read: Dunnellon Middle School cleared, ‘no threat’ deputies say

Most of central Florida will see over and 1-2″ of rain, up to 3″+ in a few spots.

Due to the wet weekend, we are also expecting cooler days and chilly nights ahead.

Read: Daytona 500: Racing fans descend upon Daytona Beach, but will the weather hold up?

Our highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and the upper-50s on Sunday.

We will also start next week with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

Read: Trump ordered to pay $355 million penalty in New York civil fraud case

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.