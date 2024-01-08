Weekend snowstorm causes delayed opening for some North Jersey school districts
The weekend snowstorm left some schools forced to call a delayed opening Monday morning.
The northwest part of New Jersey received more snow this weekend, with 13.5 inches in Wantage.
The following school districts in North Jersey will have a delayed opening Monday. If you know of another delayed opening or closing, email jongsma@northjersey.com and we'll add it to our list.
Bloomingdale
Newton
Sparta
Vernon
Wantage
West Milford
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school delayed openings list after weekend snowstorm