Weekend snowstorm causes delayed opening for some North Jersey school districts

The weekend snowstorm left some schools forced to call a delayed opening Monday morning.

The northwest part of New Jersey received more snow this weekend, with 13.5 inches in Wantage.

The following school districts in North Jersey will have a delayed opening Monday. If you know of another delayed opening or closing, email jongsma@northjersey.com and we'll add it to our list.

Bloomingdale

Newton

Sparta

Vernon

Wantage

West Milford

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school delayed openings list after weekend snowstorm