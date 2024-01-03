Weekend snowstorm could drop up to a foot of snow. Here's how much your RI town could get.

Commercial forecasting service AccuWeather says Northwest Rhode Island could get 6 to 12 inches of snow from a storm this weekend.

The middle part of the state could see 3 to 6 inches, while the coast could get 1 to 3 inches, AccuWeather indicates in a graphic on its website.

But with the storm still several days away, forecasters are still unsure of the storm's track and how much of the precipitation will fall as snow or rain.

This AccuWeather graphic indicates northwest Rhode Island could see 6 to 12 inches from a storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service isn't yet forecasting snowfall totals. It said Wednesday that the storm "has the potential to bring a widespread plowable snowfall to the region late Saturday into Sunday, but there is still considerable uncertainty [about] snow amounts, including the location of the rain/snow line."

If the storm tracks off the mid-Atlantic coast and out to sea, New England could get little or no snow, according to AccuWeather.

If the storm does bring plowable snow, it will be the first snowstorm of the season and the region's first significant snowfall since last Feb. 28, when several Rhode Island cities and towns received more than 6 inches.

"Stay tuned," the National Weather Service says, noting that specifics and confidence in the forecast will increase as the week progresses.

Even if the weekend storm is a bust, there's a chance of another storm next week. The "active" weather pattern will continue with the potential for heavy precipitation and strong wind in the middle of next week, the weather service says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Here's how much snow forecasters are expecting to fall