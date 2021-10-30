Your weekend sports forecast roundup
AccuWeather's Michelle Rotella has the details on what weather conditions you can expect for the World Series, as well as the biggest college and professional football games taking place from Oct. 30-31.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Will Michigan football also wear alternate uniforms on Saturday?
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Some very big shakeups in these projections, and even more interesting matchups!
A new name possibly emerging?
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he's feeling "sick" for Robert Tonyan after the tight end suffered a knee injury on Thursday night.
The Patriots scored seven touchdowns in their rout of the Jets on Sunday, and Bill Belichick "celebrated" every one of them the same way.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
Touchdown Wire believes the Packers should go after Giants TE Evan Engram after losing Robert Tonyan. We discuss the idea and if the Packers should go for it.
The Packers have lost rookie RB Kylin Hill to a season-ending knee injury, per NFL Network.
News from the Miami Dolphins camp on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team.
It's time to see what our experts think of the spreads and straight-up predictions for all the Big Ten games and six of the best of the rest in college football.
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2 if Carolina decides Sam Darnold is not the guy.
Former Patriots punter Zoltan Mesko recalls a hilarious story that Tom Brady didn't seem to be a fan of.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The photo was taken just weeks after then-Blackhawks player Kyle Beach accused Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in May 2010.
Nick Sirianni's flower speech was the talk of the town this week. But what did the players think of it? By Reuben Frank