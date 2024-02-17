Weekend to start calm and end with showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! The showers in northern Utah today will wind down tonight into Saturday, but by the end of the weekend wet weather potential will return.

We’ve seen showers across northern Utah this morning with some rain in our valleys while most mountains have picked up some more snow to add to what have been some healthy totals in the last 48 hours.

Isolated snow showers will linger in the mountains through the afternoon, and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the northern Wasatch Mountains (north of I-80), through 5 p.m. today.

The isolated showers will gradually taper through the day wrapping up first in the valleys, then by tonight, any snow will come to an end in the mountains. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy up north and partly cloudy to partly sunny down south. Daytime highs will range in the 30s and 40s up north, running about 3-5 degrees above average, while southern Utah gets another day in the 40s and 50s, with St. George reaching the low 60s.

High pressure starts to move in late Friday, and due to that ridge building, the weekend will start on a dry note with slightly above-average temperatures.

Expect increasing cloud cover for a bulk of Utah as we make it through our Saturday, with daytime highs climbing to within a degree or two compared to what we get today. Any calm weather won’t last as another storm looks set to move in between late Saturday night into Sunday.

This storm will kick off a rather unsettled pattern next week. Wet weather looks to move in during the early morning hours of Sunday, and another storm that will keep snow levels between 5,000 and 6,000 ft.

This storm will follow in the footsteps of recent storms with it being mainly valley rain and mountain snow, with scattered rain showers expected along the Wasatch Front and as far south as the I-70 corridor. Early estimates suggest we could see another half a foot in our northern mountains with maybe some receiving over a foot on Sunday.

For our President’s Day, we’ll be looking at relatively calm conditions with above-average temperatures and only a slight chance of a few showers.

From Tuesday through Thursday, it looks like we’ll enter another active pattern that will likely be more statewide compared to just seeing wet weather in northern Utah. Each day will bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers and with temperatures staying mild, it’s likely to be more valley rain and mountain snow.

