Weekend storm creeps into Monday, prompting flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Monday morning for a 12 county area in Central and Southern New York and Northern Pennsylvania, due to heavy rainfall.

Water levels reaching over 7 feet were measured by the service in Trout Creek Monday morning, signaling the possibility of more major flooding in the area.

“We had a report of water across Slaterville Road, not too much else,” Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines said Monday.

Rainfall in Ithaca reached 1.79 inches as of 10:30 a.m., 1.62 inches in Groton, and 1.1 inches in Trumansburg as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Gaines said.

A map of counties that experienced major flood risks in New York Monday.

“Rainfall there in Tompkins County should be ending in the next hour or so,” Gaines said at the time.

“What’s been causing this rainfall is a strong nor’easter tracking up the east coast and a lot of moisture has come in from the Atlantic and with this strong low-pressure system, it's been a favorable environment for rain across our region last night and this morning.”

Though the rainfall is passing, the weather service issued this warning to drivers in the area Monday: "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: NWS storms 12 county region