Weekend storm creeps into Monday, prompting flash flood warnings.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Monday morning for a 12 county area in Central and Southern New York and Northern Pennsylvania, due to heavy rainfall.
Water levels reaching over 7 feet were measured by the service in Trout Creek Monday morning, signaling the possibility of more major flooding in the area.
“We had a report of water across Slaterville Road, not too much else,” Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines said Monday.
Rainfall in Ithaca reached 1.79 inches as of 10:30 a.m., 1.62 inches in Groton, and 1.1 inches in Trumansburg as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Gaines said.
“Rainfall there in Tompkins County should be ending in the next hour or so,” Gaines said at the time.
“What’s been causing this rainfall is a strong nor’easter tracking up the east coast and a lot of moisture has come in from the Atlantic and with this strong low-pressure system, it's been a favorable environment for rain across our region last night and this morning.”
Though the rainfall is passing, the weather service issued this warning to drivers in the area Monday: "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
