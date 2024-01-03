Weekend storm forecast for Cape Cod: Will we see snow?

Stormy weather seems likely for Cape Cod this weekend, but the timing and possible impact remains uncertain.

According to the forecast discussion from the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office, a "stronger low has the potential to bring a widespread plowable snowfall to the region late Saturday into Sunday, but there is still considerable uncertainty on snow amounts, including the location of the rain/snow line."

Matthew Belk, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office, said Cape Cod is "probably looking at rain" from the storm, but added that there is "still the possibility of some snow" depending on the timing and track of the storm.

The weekend Winter Weather Outlook for the Northeast from the National Weather Service. The track and timing of the storm remains uncertain.

Ocean temperatures are still in the mid 40s, a warmth factor that makes rain more likely than snow on the Cape, said Belk.

Wind is expected to be part of the weekend weather package, although not to the extent we have seen during recent storms. According to the National Weather Service Hyannis forecast, wind gusts could approach 40 mph over the weekend.

By Sunday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s, possibly creating slick conditions on roads, driveways and walkways. It may make sense for Cape Codders to check on their supply of de-icing products before the storm, just in case.

The National Weather Service forecast discussion also advises folks to "stay tuned" to forecast developments over the next few days, as the track and timing of the storm becomes more certain.

Here is the Hyannis forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 3am. Low around 33. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Rain. High near 41. Breezy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

The Cape Cod Times mobile app gets you to the heart of the matter — fast. Whether breaking news, sports, entertainment or weather get succinct, personalized coverage along with award-winning videos, captivating photography, and interactive user features. Download the app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod weekend storm weather forecast: Rain or snow?