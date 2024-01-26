Weekend storm: Latest forecast, timing, expected snow totals for Massachusetts

A storm on track to move into Massachusetts this weekend is expected to bring snow, rain, and strong wind gusts.

Friday will feature steady rainfall through at least lunchtime, and the drizzly, foggy conditions will linger into Saturday morning. Things will then dry out before an impactful storm arrives during the daylight hours on Sunday.

“We’ve got rain and snow. Some areas are expecting plowable snow. I’m not expecting coastal flooding, but winds will get gusty,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

Spear shared an “early-look” snow map on Friday morning that showed the chance for a half foot of snow in some parts of the Bay State.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to have to make some adjustments over the next couple of days, but for your planning purposes, it does look like less than 3 inches for a good chunk of southeastern Massachusetts, 3 to 6 inches north and west of Taunton up to Boston and the North Shore,” Spear said. “North and west of 495 and the Mass. Pike -- the best chance for getting 6 inches of snow. It’s because those spots stick with all snow the whole time even as it begins on Sunday with very minimal rain mixing in.”

There will likely be more mixing of rain during the day on Sunday for points south of the Mass. Pike and along the coastline. Southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, will start with mainly rain before a late flip to snow.

“That change to snow doesn’t happen until later down across Cape Cod and the Islands, with just a little bit of accumulation,” Spear said.

Temperatures will be mild enough during the day on Sunday to limit snow accumulation in some areas but overnight into Monday could become a problem.

“Overnight into Monday morning is when I think we get the real problems,” Spear said. “The Monday morning commute is probably going to be slow.”

Snow will look to taper off around mid-day Monday before dry, chilly weather moves in by the middle of the week.

