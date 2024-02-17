Weekend storm in Northern California brings downpour of rain, snow, winds for days to come

(FOX40.COM) –A beneficial storm that includes soaking rain, some snow, and gusty winds is making its way to Northern California, according to FOX40’s chief meteorologist, Adam Epstein.

• First of two storms to hit Sacramento area on Saturday

“A weak atmospheric river will impact our area on Saturday. It will begin with showers in the morning, then heavier rain in the midday/afternoon,” Epstein said.

Nevada County officials reject Grass Valley mine reopening

The heaviest rainfall is forecast from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday followed by tapers overnight.

Epstein said there will be a “solid soaking of rain, but no flooding concerns,” with an estimate of .25 – .75 inches of rain forecast to fall on Saturday.

Placer County water among the best in the nation, survey finds

Gusty winds are also in the forecast.

“It will be breezy, but gusts should remain below a damaging threshold,” Epstein said. “Gusts will be near 30 mph.”

A more impactful storm is forecast to last from Sunday to Tuesday. Showers are expected to return Sunday afternoon with heavy rain possible on Sunday evening, according to Epstein. Periods of heavy rain are also forecast for Monday which will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms in the Valley and Foothills. One to three inches of rain is forecast in the Valley and two to five in the Foothills.

For those in the Sierra, light snow is forecast to fall on Saturday.

“Snow totals won’t turn many heads. I’m forecasting a modest two-eight inches of snow,” Epstein said. “There’s a ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ in effect above 6000 feet from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, indicating difficult travel in that window.”

A stronger snow storm will arrive late Sunday and last through Tuesday, according to Epstein. One to three feet of snow is forecast to fall from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Snow level begins high near 7000 feet Sunday night and Monday morning,” Epstein said. “Drops to 5500 feet by the end of Monday and lingers near there through Tuesday.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.