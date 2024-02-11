Weekend storms have cleared from Austin. Is more rain on the way? Here's the forecast.

Though weekend storms that dropped 0.64 inches of rain at Camp Mabry on Saturday have cleared, forecasters say more precipitation is on the way to Austin later this week.

A severe weather warning was canceled for Austin on Sunday morning after the forecast storm fizzled. Saturday's rainfall helped water levels at Lake Travis increase by nearly 1.5 inches overnight, to a total of 631.72 ft, or 38% full, according to Water Data for Texas. Significant rainfall is needed to help the lake reach its maximum capacity, which would top out at 680 feet.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mack Morris said a mild cold front on Monday and Tuesday morning will precede forecast rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Aside from the cold front, temperatures in Austin will be comfortable, with highs in the 60s and 70s, and weather patterns will be largely unremarkable throughout the week.

Austin's forecast this week

Monday

High: 61

Low: 41

Morning wind chills will dip into the low 30s, with winds reaching up to 18 mph, and gusts up to 28 mph. Blue skies and warmer temperatures are likely by midday.

Tuesday

High: 66

Low: 38

Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s, before warming up to the high 60s by afternoon.

Wednesday

High: 69

Low: 43

Mostly cloudy day with mild wind likely, with some gusts of up to 20 mph.

Thursday

High: 70

Low: 54

Another mostly cloudy day with temperatures peaking into the low 70s. Chances of rain will increase in the evening, and continue overnight.

Friday

High: 63

Low: 56

Rain chances will increase as the day goes on, with precipitation likely from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

High: 59

Low: 51

More rain is expected on Saturday, with rain chances ranging from 15 to 50% throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin weather: Mild cold front, rain forecast this week