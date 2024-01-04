Weekend things to do: Relaxing on Las Olas, Styx in Pompano Beach, Cher-ing in Miami

The Las Olas Art Fair returns this weekend with hundreds of artists lining downtown Fort Lauderdale’s bustling thoroughfare on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But the most popular display is likely to be found just outside the far west end of the fair, where the utility of the city’s new Tunnel Top Plaza will get its first test as a pedestrian-friendly oasis.

Since it opened a few weeks ago to underwhelming reviews, there has been much grousing about what the space isn’t — as if we expected to be tossing Frisbees on Las Olas. It could not compete with what locals had in their dreams, inspired by the unfortunate use of the word “park” in the project’s original plan (now “plaza”) and perhaps the $10 million price tag.

But even its detractors must admit that the Tunnel Top Plaza project took nothing — a sidewalk, a concrete wall, a noisy void over U.S. 1 — and turned it into something. Imperfect, of course (a canopy of some kind will come in handy), but clearly an asset.

What is Tunnel Top Plaza? An invitation. To pause, to linger, to sit at the center of one of the most energetic tourist destinations in South Florida and just relax. That’s not nothing.

So this weekend we’ll learn a few things: Will Art Fair visitors seek out a spot on its terraced seating? How’s the view across Las Olas toward the New River and historic Stranahan House? Will impromptu picnics pop up on the turf? Can we get past our expectations and enjoy Tunnel Top Plaza for what it is?

THURSDAY

’Bird watching:The national touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s celebrated adaptation of the Harper Lee masterpiece “To Kill a Mockingbird,” regrettably still timely, continues its run at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach through the weekend. Starring Richard Thomas (“The Waltons”) as Atticus Finch, performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $39+ at Kravis.org.

Turning back time:The music, the fashion, the celebrity stories, the sass — “The Cher Show” has it all as the Tony-winning Broadway musical navigates the singer’s rise from Sonny Bono sidekick to Bob Mackie’s favorite glamazon. The touring edition of the show, which features three actor-singers playing different phases of Cher (Ella Perez, Catherine Ariale and Morgan Scott), is at the Arsht Center in Miami for performances at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $35+ at ArshtCenter.org.

FRIDAY

Girls night out:To attend the touring dance night known as The Taylor Party, you need to be at least 18 years old, but beyond that anything goes. A survey of visuals associated with the Taylor Swift-inspired tour showed more than a few fans who have not been 18 in decades. Such is the power of “Shake It Off.” The Taylor Party will be at Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $18+ at JoinTheRevolution.net.

Weekend laughs: Veteran comedian and actor Godfrey (who can unsee the explosive Orange Mocha Frappuccino scene in “Zoolander”?) has five shows this weekend at the Dania Improv in Dania Beach: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $25+ at DaniaImprov.com. (For the record, the Tiffany Haddish show at the Dania Improv on Thursday is very sold out.)

Friday night live:One of the more popular tribute acts in South Florida, Turnstileswill return to Galuppi’sin Pompano Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday to channel the music of Billy Joel. Admission is free. For table reservations, visit Galuppis.com. … The Old Town Untapped series brings vendors, live music, food and drink back to Bailey Contemporary Arts in Pompano Beach on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., this edition featuring nationally touring locals The Heavy Pets. Visit PompanoBeachArts.org/events. … Berklee-trained, Nashville-based country singer Emma White will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tin Roofin Delray Beach. She’ll also play Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale at 8 p.m. Saturday. Visit Instagram.com/emmawhitemusic.

SATURDAY

Feeling crabby?The 14th annual Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by restaurant Rivertail, takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Esplanade Park on the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The event will offer a variety of dishes and drinks from local restaurants and food trucks, music, kids’ activities and Finster Murphy’s iconic hermit crab races. Admission is free, with individual seafood dishes starting at $5. The beer and wine garden, featuring unlimited pours from local purveyors, costs $30. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale. Visit Facebook.com/RiverwalkFTL.

Sneakerheads unite:Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale returns to the Broward County Convention Center on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., a day dedicated to obsessed-over footwear, with top collectors, authenticators and influencers in the room where it happens. Tickets cost $30+ at SneakerCon.com.

Tribute night: Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beachwill host a performance by Jane’s Addiction tribute band Nothing’s Shocking on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/mathewsbrewing. … Grateful Dead tribute Spiral Lightplays Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $15+ for general-admission standing. Visit CrazyUncleMikes.com. … The touring group Saved by the 90s will pay tribute to an entire decade at 7 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $10.75+ as part of a four-pack at Ticketmaster.com.

Take the kids:Visit the beautiful Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach on Saturday and make your own origami omamori, Japanese good luck charms for the new year. Part of the museum’s Family Fun Day series, the activity takes place in the Kamiya Room (Classroom A) and is free with museum admission. Tickets cost $16, $10 for children ages 6-17, 5 and younger free. Visit Morikami.org.

Get your Phil:Authors Andrew Dolberg, of Plantation, and Rob Long, also a Delray Beach City Commissioner, will give away a little merch and sign copies of their Earth-hugging fantasy adventure “The Great Weather Diviner: The Untold Origin of Punxsutawney Phil” on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rohi’s Readery at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach. Visit RohisReadery.com.

SUNDAY

Best of times:Classic rock favorites Styx bring indelible hits such as “Fooling Yourself,” “Come Sail Away,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Renegade,” “The Best of Times” and “Lady” to Pompano Beach Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, joined by Edwin McCain (“I’ll Be”). Tickets start at $39.50+ for standing room, with a few seats starting at 74.50+ at PompanoBeacharts.org/amp.

One of a kind:Perhaps an even more essential part of the soundtrack of your formative years, The Spinners (“I’ll Be Around,” “One of a Kind,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”) and The Commodores (“Brick House,” “Sail On,” “Nightshift”) will perform at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $50+ at BrowardCenter.org.

Jazz at the Norton: In a perfect marriage of art and venue, the music of the great pianist and composer Bill Evans will be explored by jazz trio The Lost Melody (pianist Joe Davidian, drummer Austin McMahon and bassist Jamie Ousley) at the Norton Museum of Art in downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 (includes museum admission), members $15, students $12. Space is limited. Visit Norton.org.

