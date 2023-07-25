Weekend traffic stops net drug, gun arrests

Jul. 25—Traffic stops this past weekend conducted by the Glynn County and Brunswick police officers netted multiple guns, drugs and arrests.

The first was on Friday when a Glynn County Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic, or HEAT, unit and other uniformed Glynn County patrol officers stopped a Ford F-250 that had been reported as stolen out of Savannah, a release from the police department said. The truck was stopped near the intersection of U.S. 341 and I-95. The vehicle also had a stolen license plate, the release said.

A search of the vehicle revealed that the driver, Malcom Davis, 32, of Savannah, had in the truck 3.43 grams of cocaine and two loaded guns, an LCP Ruger .380 pistol and a .22 caliber Lifecard folding pistol, which is smaller than a deck of cards, the release said.

Davis was arrested on two charges of theft by receiving stolen property for the truck and the tag, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

Davis was booked at Glynn County Detention Center and released on bond, the press release said.

A separate traffic stop on Saturday at Willet Street and East Park Avenue in Brunswick. A county police K9 unit assisted Brunswick patrol officers in the stop that produced six firearms, at least two of which were stolen, and illegal drugs, a separate press release sent Monday night said.

In addition to marijuana and illegal mushrooms, two teenagers and a 20-year-old were accused of possessing a stolen .40 caliber Glock 27 pistol, a stolen .40 caliber M&P Shield pistol, a .223 Savage Arms AR15 rifle, a .9 mm Taurus G2C pistol, a 7.62 mm Mini Draco Rifle and a .40 caliber KelTec Sub 2000 rifle.

Chockobe Hill, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of firearms during certain crimes.

Mikey Thomas, 19, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was also arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by someone under 18 years old, a misdemeanor charge.

All three were booked and released from the Glynn County Detention Center, the press release said.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing and the Glynn County Police Department is asking anyone with more information about them to contact the department on its Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.