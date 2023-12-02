Weekend train strikes: Disruption in Essex, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk

Rail strikes could affect passengers over the weekend

Rail passengers face travel disruption this weekend after strikes were called.

Industrial action has been scheduled over the next few days by train union Aslef over pay and working arrangements.

Train lines impacted are East Midland Rail, LNER, Great Northern Thameslink, Chiltern Railways and Greater Anglia.

Passengers have been advised to check their journey for cancellations and changes before travelling.

East Midlands Railway

Services would not be operated on any East Midlands Railway route on Saturday.

On its website it said people should only travel if necessary on this day as there would be a reduced service.

LNER

A reduced timetable would be run on Saturday between Edinburgh and London and Leeds and London.

On Sunday there will not be any trains to or from London King's Cross due to planned engineering work.

Chiltern Railways

A limited service would run on the Chiltern Railways line on Saturday and no trains would run on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the operator said: "Other train operators who operate along the same lines as us and on the adjacent West Coast Main Line to and from Euston (Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway & West Midlands Railway) will also be impacted on this day."

Great Northern and Thameslink

There would not be any Great Northern or Thameslink services from Cambridge.

There would also not be any rail replacement services available.

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia said some of its lines would be impacted by strike action on the following routes on Sunday.

Wickford to Southminster

Manningtree to Harwich

Ipswich to Felixstowe

Marks Tey to Sudbury

