Weekend of violence in Bibb County leaves one dead, three injured after shootings

A Macon man died in a shooting Saturday morning amid a weekend of violence that left one dead and three injured in Bibb County, officials said.

Lemuel Wilson, 43, was in a house on the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue near Forsyth Street and the Interstate 75 interchange with a woman at about 7 a.m. when someone shot into the house multiple times, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was hit and died at the scene, Bibb deputy coroner Ronnie Miley said. No one else was injured and the suspect was not identified.

The shooting on Fourth Avenue was one of four over the weekend in Bibb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just a half hour later at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in a house on the 6000 block of Ashton Court just off Heath Road in west Macon near Interstate 475, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Another shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Barrington Place near the intersection of Forsyth Street and Forest Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said. A 32-year-old man was shot and left in critical condition after he got into a fight with another man in his house, a statement said.

The man was taken to a local hospital after the shooting. No one else was injured.

The last shooting of the weekend in Macon at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday left a 64-year-old man shot after he got into an argument with suspect Keion Dondrea Freeman, 43, another sheriff’s statement said.

The argument and shooting happened at the intersection of Majestic Lane and King’s Park Circle in east Macon near Irwinton Road when the man was walking down the street.

The man refused treatment for a minor injury after the shooting, according to the statement. Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for Freeman.

The death over the weekend brings Bibb County’s 2023 homicide total to 18, according to Telegraph archives.